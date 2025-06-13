Russia amassing troops in Kramatorsk direction – Luhansk OTG

Russian troops are continuing to build up manpower in the Kramatorsk direction in preparation for potential assaults.

This was reported by Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational-Tactical Group of Forces, during a television broadcast, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, enemy activity in this area of the frontline may intensify once Russian forces achieve certain gains in the Toretsk direction. At present, constant enemy movements are observed in the area of the refractory plant in Novyi, Chasiv Yar, but no active assaults are taking place. The occupiers are conducting isolated assault actions in small groups of two to three personnel.

See more: At least 3 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kramatorsk district – RMA. PHOTOS

Zaporozhets emphasized that enemy movements are under constant surveillance, including with the use of FPV drones and reconnaissance UAVs. However, it is not always possible to eliminate concentrations of enemy personnel, as they often remain in covered positions. According to him, an increase in assault operations should be expected in the near future.

He also reported increased activity of Russian reconnaissance drones in the Kramatorsk direction. These UAVs now operate not only along the frontline but also in rear areas. Each day, Defense Forces shoot down between five and ten such drones, but their numbers are quickly replenished.

The primary objective of enemy UAV operations is to identify logistics routes of the Defense Forces and prepare for strikes. The occupiers are also actively employing electronic warfare systems, complicating the use of conventional FPV drones.

According to the spokesperson, to engage high-priority targets, Ukrainian forces are using fiber-optic guided drones, which allow for precision strikes even under conditions of electronic warfare interference.

Read more: Russians attacked Kramatorsk twice in one day with Molniya UAVs: residential buildings damaged