ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5142 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
365 0

At least 3 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kramatorsk district – RMA. PHOTOS

At least three people were killed and two more injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kramatorsk district on June 2.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

According to him, in Illinivka, Russian forces killed two people and damaged three private homes.

In Kramatorsk, one person was killed and two others injured. The industrial zone, an administrative building, a store, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

"Donetsk region is under daily attack — it’s dangerous to remain here! Evacuate in time!" the head of the RMA urged. 

See more: Occupiers strike Sloviansk with drones, causing destruction. PHOTO

Consequences of shelling in the Kramatorsk district
Destruction in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling

Author: 

Kramatorsk (290) shoot out (13499) victims (992) Donetska region (3889) Kramatorskyy district (284) Illinivka (13) war in Ukraine (2891)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 