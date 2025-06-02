At least 3 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kramatorsk district – RMA. PHOTOS

At least three people were killed and two more injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kramatorsk district on June 2.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

According to him, in Illinivka, Russian forces killed two people and damaged three private homes.

In Kramatorsk, one person was killed and two others injured. The industrial zone, an administrative building, a store, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

"Donetsk region is under daily attack — it’s dangerous to remain here! Evacuate in time!" the head of the RMA urged.

