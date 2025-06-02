ENG
Shelling of the Donetsk region
Occupiers strike Sloviansk with drones, causing destruction. PHOTO

In the early morning hours of 2 June, Russians attacked Sloviansk with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk city military administration, Vadym Liakh.

At around 4 am, the city was hit by another attack from a "Geranium-2" UAV. Administrative buildings, cafes and high-rise buildings in the central part were damaged.

"There are no casualties," the CMA head stressed.

Slov'янск
Donetska region Kramatorskyy district Slov'yansk
