Russians attacked Kramatorsk twice in one day with Molniya UAVs: residential buildings damaged

On Monday, June 9, Russian invaders struck the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region twice with Molniya drones.

This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk Military-Civilian Administration, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy targeted the city center using the Molniya strike UAV.

"As of 2:20 p.m., no casualties have been reported, but there is damage to the apartment buildings," Honcharenko wrote.

At 3:56 p.m., the Russians attacked the city again with Molniya drones.

"As of 4:40 p.m., no casualties have been reported, but residential buildings have been damaged. The extent of the destruction is being assessed," the official wrote.

