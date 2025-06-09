Ruscists intensify Lancet drone strikes on Romny district in Sumy region – DMA

Russian forces are intensifying their use of Lancet drones to strike Romny district in Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Romny District Military Administration (DMA).

"The Russian army continues to target civilian infrastructure in Romny district. In May alone, the enemy carried out two missile strikes and 20 drone attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure. The head of the local Territorial Defense HQ confirmed an increase in the intensity of enemy attacks using Lancet loitering munitions and other UAVs," the statement reads.

It was also noted that since the beginning of 2025, air defense units operating in Sumy region have shot down 82 Russian drones over Romny district.

"The security situation along the border in Sumy region remains difficult and dynamic, but under control. Security and defense forces continue to resist the enemy. Air defense units are operating in Romny district to protect the local airspace," the DMA added.

