Russian forces struck Romny and Esman districts in Sumy region: among wounded is pregnant woman. PHOTO

This morning, the enemy attacked the Romny district of the Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, an attack UAV (probably a Lancet) struck the territory of the Nedryhailivska community.

Two women were wounded in the attack: A 43-year-old and a 28-year-old. One of the victims is pregnant.

Cars and shops were also damaged. All relevant services are working at the scene. We are investigating the extent of the damage and all the circumstances.

In addition, according to the RMA, this morning the enemy also attacked the Esman district.

According to preliminary data, multiple launch rocket systems and FPV drones were used.

"One person was wounded in the attack. Civilian houses also caught fire. The consequences of the shelling are currently being eliminated," the statement said.

All necessary services are working at the scene.