Russian troops have occupied Loknia in Sumy region and advanced into Kindrashivka and Yablunivka - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops occupied the village of Loknia in the Sumy region and are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Loknya (a village in the Sumy region), and also advanced in Kindrashivka (a village in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region) and Yablunivka (a village in the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Lokknia



Kindrashivka



Yablunivka