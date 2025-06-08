ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9894 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
6 264 99

Russian troops have occupied Loknia in Sumy region and advanced into Kindrashivka and Yablunivka - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops occupied the village of Loknia in the Sumy region and are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Loknya (a village in the Sumy region), and also advanced in Kindrashivka (a village in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region) and Yablunivka (a village in the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read more: Russians have occupied Kindrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region and advanced near three more settlements, - DeepState

Loknya map
Lokknia

Kindrashivka map
Kindrashivka

Yablunivka map
Yablunivka

Author: 

Sumska region (1242) Donetska region (3921) Kharkivska region (682) Kramatorskyy district (299) Sumskyy district (167) Kup’yanskyy district (181) Yablunivka (8) Loknya (3) Kindrashivka (5) DeepState (138)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 