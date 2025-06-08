6 264 99
Russian troops have occupied Loknia in Sumy region and advanced into Kindrashivka and Yablunivka - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops occupied the village of Loknia in the Sumy region and are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Loknya (a village in the Sumy region), and also advanced in Kindrashivka (a village in Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region) and Yablunivka (a village in the Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password