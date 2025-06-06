Russians have occupied Kindrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region and advanced near three more settlements, - DeepState
Russian invaders have occupied Kindrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region. The enemy is also advancing near three other settlements in the Sumy region.
This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET informs.
"The map has been updated. The enemy occupied Kindrativka and Oleksiivka, and advanced near Bilovody, Lokny and Sadky," the statement said.
