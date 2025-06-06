ENG
Russians have occupied Kindrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region and advanced near three more settlements, - DeepState

Russian invaders have occupied Kindrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region. The enemy is also advancing near three other settlements in the Sumy region.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy occupied Kindrativka and Oleksiivka, and advanced near Bilovody, Lokny and Sadky," the statement said.

Read more: Russian troops are advancing in Sumy region: they have occupied northern part of Oleksiivka and are pressing on Yablunivka-Yunakivka section, - DeepState. MAP

