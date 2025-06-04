Russian troops are advancing in Sumy region: they have occupied northern part of Oleksiivka and are pressing on Yablunivka-Yunakivka section, - DeepState. MAP

The enemy's advance in Sumy region continues. The enemy managed to occupy Andriivka and Vodolahy and gain a foothold in these villages.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to analysts of the DeepState project.

As noted, the enemy's success is accompanied by the same large number of infantry, "which is overwhelming and they are climbing like cockroaches".

"Currently, we are clarifying the situation in Kindrativka, where Katsap infantry was spotted, but the Ukrainian Defence Forces are actively working on it and preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold. We are also clarifying the situation in Oleksiivka. Preliminarily, they (Russian troops - Ed.) have occupied the northern part of the village and are trying to occupy the entire settlement. It is highly likely that it will soon move into the red zone as well," the statement said.

According to DeepState, the Yablunivka-Yunakivka section is also under enemy pressure. The enemy is attacking Yablunivka from the direction of Bilovody and between Bilovody and Loknya. They run to the northern outskirts of Yunakivka, but cannot gain a foothold there because everything was levelled to the ground beforehand.

Read more: Russians have occupied Andriivka and Vodolahy in Sumy region, - DeepState. MAP

"The situation remains critical due to the enemy's rapid advance to a distance of 20-25 kilometres, from which they will be able to work on Sumy with FPV drones on fibre optics, and they have already made similar attempts. The Defence Forces are trying to restrain the pressure of this Moscow horde and prevent them from moving further into the depths of the territory," DeepState added.

Earlier it was reported that Russians have occupied Andriivka and Vodolahy in Sumy region.