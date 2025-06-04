ENG
Update of DeepState map
Russians have occupied Andriivka and Vodolahy in Sumy region, - DeepState. MAP

Russians managed to occupy two more villages in Sumy region.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has occupied Andriivka and Vodolahy, and advanced near Yablunivka and Dyliivka," the statement said.

Росіяни окупували ще два села на Сумщині

