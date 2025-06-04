10 267 28
Russians have occupied Andriivka and Vodolahy in Sumy region, - DeepState. MAP
Russians managed to occupy two more villages in Sumy region.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has occupied Andriivka and Vodolahy, and advanced near Yablunivka and Dyliivka," the statement said.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
