Russian troops have occupied Yelyzavetivka and are advancing in Donetsk and Kursk regions. MAP

Russian troops occupied Yelyzavetivka in the Donetsk region and are advancing in the Donetsk and Kursk regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy occupied Yelyzavetivka and advanced near Hnativka, Oleksandriia and Bahatyr," the statement said.

