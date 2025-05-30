Chinese, Kenyans, Iranians, Egyptians, Ghanaians: unit of Russia’s 102nd Regiment lines up ahead of Toretsk assault – "Orthodox? F#ck, life’s beaten crap out of you!. VIDEO
A video has surfaced online showing a formation of Russian troops from the 102nd Regiment preparing for an assault on Toretsk.
According to Censor.NET, the majority of those seen in the lineup appear to be foreign mercenaries: originating from China, Colombia, Iran, Ghana, Egypt, Kenya, and Bangladesh.
Warning: Foul language!
