Chinese, Kenyans, Iranians, Egyptians, Ghanaians: unit of Russia’s 102nd Regiment lines up ahead of Toretsk assault – "Orthodox? F#ck, life’s beaten crap out of you!. VIDEO

A video has surfaced online showing a formation of Russian troops from the 102nd Regiment preparing for an assault on Toretsk.

According to Censor.NET, the majority of those seen in the lineup appear to be foreign mercenaries: originating from China, Colombia, Iran, Ghana, Egypt, Kenya, and Bangladesh.

Watch more: Drone catches up with African mercenary of Russian army in field. VIDEO

Warning: Foul language!

Read more: Three fighters storm an enemy dugout and kill five occupiers. VIDEO

