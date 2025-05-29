5 187 10
Three fighters storm an enemy dugout and kill five occupiers. VIDEO
Three soldiers of the SKALA regiment successfully stormed an enemy dugout and killed five occupants.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
