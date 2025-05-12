ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8885 visitors online
News Video African mercenaries of Russian army
7 557 21

Drone catches up with African mercenary of Russian army in field. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated an African mercenary of the Russian army in the Kupyansk sector.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the mercenary tried to run quickly to avoid being hit. However, the competition with the drone turned out to be a losing one for the occupier.

"An unsuccessful attempt by an African Putin's mercenary to escape from a Ukrainian FPV drone in the Kupyansk sector of the frontline. Footage of the 112th separate territorial defence brigade," the video's commentary reads.

Watch more: African mercenary of Russian army, tied up and abandoned by his accomplices during retreat, freezing in snowy field in Kursk region. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5606) Russian mercenaries (203) drones (2683) Kharkivska region (894) Kup’yanskyy district (257) Kup’yansk (461)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 