Drone catches up with African mercenary of Russian army in field. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated an African mercenary of the Russian army in the Kupyansk sector.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the mercenary tried to run quickly to avoid being hit. However, the competition with the drone turned out to be a losing one for the occupier.

"An unsuccessful attempt by an African Putin's mercenary to escape from a Ukrainian FPV drone in the Kupyansk sector of the frontline. Footage of the 112th separate territorial defence brigade," the video's commentary reads.

