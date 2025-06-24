June 25 declared day of mourning in Dnipro

Dnipro declared Wednesday, June 25, a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Mayor Borys Filatov.

He noted that as of 5:45 p.m., efforts to clear the aftermath of the strikes are ongoing.

"Final counts are not yet complete, but the list of damages is already enormous. In residential buildings and various public facilities across the city, over 2,000 (!) windows have been shattered. Nearly 50 apartment buildings have been damaged, some with roofs destroyed. Significant destruction has also occurred in the private sector," he said.

See more: Russian strike on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 153, 12 in serious condition. PHOTOS

Also reported are nearly 400 claims from residents regarding damaged property.

"Almost 40 educational institutions were affected — including regular lyceums and gymnasiums, kindergartens, music schools, and vocational schools. Various damages were recorded at eight healthcare facilities — hospitals, outpatient clinics, and a dental clinic.

Among public transport, three tram cars were hit, and a contact network support pole was damaged. Dispatcher offices and electric transport workshops were affected, with one depot’s roof also damaged. The Kaidatska pumping and filtration station, 16 district and residential boiler houses were also damaged," the mayor’s statement reads.

Read more: Sybiha on Russian attack on Dnipro: As leaders gather for NATO summit, Russia sends terror signal

Other affected sites include:

The Right Bank Social Protection Department

Peter and Paul Church

Organ Hall

Ice Arena

Gas stations

Correctional colony

Buildings of a bread factory, an industrial enterprise, district administrations, and the state treasury

"For every person killed by Russia, the city will declare a day of mourning tomorrow," Filatov added.

Read more: Ruscists hit Dnipro and Samar: 15 dead, more than 174 injured, many "seriously" (updated). PHOTOS