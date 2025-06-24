ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9169 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region Attack on Dnipro
8 244 16

Russian strike on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 153, 12 in serious condition. PHOTOS

The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Dnipro on the afternoon of June 24 has risen to 153.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"The number of people injured in the enemy attack on the regional center has increased. As of now, it stands at 153," he said.

Twelve of those still hospitalized are in serious condition.

Lysak added that medical assistance has been provided to 18 children. The youngest victim is six years old.

Read more: Sybiha on Russian attack on Dnipro: As leaders gather for NATO summit, Russia sends terror signal

Russia's attack on Dnipro on 24 June
Russia's attack on Dnipro on 24 June
Russia's attack on Dnipro on 24 June
Russia's attack on Dnipro on 24 June
Russia's attack on Dnipro on 24 June
Russia's attack on Dnipro on 24 June
Russia's attack on Dnipro on 24 June
Russia's attack on Dnipro on 24 June
Russia's attack on Dnipro on 24 June
Russia's attack on Dnipro on 24 June

As a reminder, on 24 June 2025, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro, killing 9 people.

Author: 

Dnipro (640) shoot out (13851) injury (1027) Dnipropetrovska region (1508) Dniprovskyy district (81)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 