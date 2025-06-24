Russian strike on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 153, 12 in serious condition. PHOTOS

The number of people injured in the Russian strike on Dnipro on the afternoon of June 24 has risen to 153.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"The number of people injured in the enemy attack on the regional center has increased. As of now, it stands at 153," he said.

Twelve of those still hospitalized are in serious condition.

Lysak added that medical assistance has been provided to 18 children. The youngest victim is six years old.

As a reminder, on 24 June 2025, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro, killing 9 people.