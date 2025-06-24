ENG
News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region Attack on Dnipro
Sybiha on Russian attack on Dnipro: As leaders gather for NATO summit, Russia sends terror signal

Sybiha comments on Russia’s strike on Dnipro

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on EU and NATO partners to put pressure on Russia. Today, Russia attacked Dnipro, killing 8 people.

He reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"A regular passenger train, schools and kindergartens, a hospital and a clinic were damaged. There are dead and wounded.

As leaders gather in The Hague for the NATO summit, Russia is sending a message of terror and rejection of peace. Increased pressure on Moscow by allies is a matter of trust. This should be a month of pressure on the aggressor. We call on the NATO and EU summits this week to make decisions that demonstrate strength," the minister emphasized.

As a reminder, on June 24, 2025, Russian troops attacked Dnipro, killing 8 people.

