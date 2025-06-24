Sybiha on Russian attack on Dnipro: As leaders gather for NATO summit, Russia sends terror signal
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on EU and NATO partners to put pressure on Russia. Today, Russia attacked Dnipro, killing 8 people.
He reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"A regular passenger train, schools and kindergartens, a hospital and a clinic were damaged. There are dead and wounded.
As leaders gather in The Hague for the NATO summit, Russia is sending a message of terror and rejection of peace. Increased pressure on Moscow by allies is a matter of trust. This should be a month of pressure on the aggressor. We call on the NATO and EU summits this week to make decisions that demonstrate strength," the minister emphasized.
As a reminder, on June 24, 2025, Russian troops attacked Dnipro, killing 8 people.
