Russian strike on Dnipro: 17 killed, 279 injured, including 27 children (updated)

Seventeen people were killed in the Russian missile strike on Dnipro on 24 June.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

"Another tragic update from Dnipro: the death toll has risen to 16. The number of injured stands at 279, including 27 children. Doctors are on the scene providing all necessary medical care," he noted.

The RMA later clarified that Russia’s strike has now claimed a total of 17 lives.

On 24 June 2025, Russian forces struck both Dnipro and Samara.

Dnipro will observe a day of mourning on 25 June to honor those killed in the Russian attack.