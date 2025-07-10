Norwegian PM Støre condemns Kyiv shelling: Russia escalates war as world calls for peace

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre sharply condemned the new wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine, including the capital, stating that Moscow bears full responsibility for the war it has unleashed.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing his comment to NTB agency.

Støre noted that last night was once again filled with missile and drone attacks for Ukrainians, causing casualties among civilians.

"The fact that Russia is intensifying military actions right now, when the world is uniting to promote peace, development, and recovery, is unacceptable. Our collective response is to increase support for Ukraine and intensify pressure on Russia," emphasized the Norwegian Prime Minister.

It is recalled that on the night of July 10, Russian occupation forces again shelled Kyiv and the region. Residential buildings were hit, and there are reports of casualties and injuries.

As of 4:00 p.m. in Kyiv, 24 people have been reported injured. One man sought medical assistance, Tkachenko specified.

