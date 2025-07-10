Night attack on Kyiv: Kyiv customs building damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of 10 July, the building of the Kyiv customs office was damaged, windows were smashed, and cars with goods were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

"Today, the occupiers once again struck the capital of our country. Customs units also suffered from the enemy attack - the building of the Kyiv Customs was damaged. Fire, debris, smashed windows, and smoke over the roofs - it was another blow to the rear. The customs building is in the immediate vicinity of the epicentre. Several vehicles with goods that were in the customs control zone were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

It is noted that this is not the first time that customs authorities have been at the epicentre of missile and drone attacks, in particular, customs units in Sumy, Chernihiv, Ternopil, Odesa regions have been destroyed, and dozens of customs posts along the northeastern border were destroyed by devastating shelling in the first days of the full-scale invasion.

"Russian missiles are turning cargo customs terminals into ruins, and the customs infrastructure near the ports of Greater Odesa is constantly being shelled. Despite the close proximity to the territory of Romania, systematic drone attacks on the Orlivka customs post are being carried out," the agency added.

