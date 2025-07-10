Premises of "Channel" 5 damaged as result of massive Russian strike on Kyiv.. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a result of a massive night attack on Kyiv, the premises of "Channel 5" were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Channel 5".

"All employees who were in the building during the night shift were not injured. Restoration work is ongoing, and we expect to return to work as soon as possible," the company said.

Due to the damage, it is not possible to resume broadcasting quickly - neither on TV nor on YouTube.









Read more: Last night, the enemy used 18 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and about 400 strike drones - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS















As a reminder, on the night of 10 July, Russian occupation forces again fired on Kyiv and the region. There were hits to residential buildings, and there are reports of dead and injured.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: nine people killed, 10 wounded. PHOTOS