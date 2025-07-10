Day in Donetsk region: nine people killed, 10 wounded. PHOTOS

Russian invaders do not stop shelling Donetsk region. Three districts came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

Five people were wounded in Dobropillia, which was under attack from morning till night by enemy drones. An apartment building, a shop, a kiosk, a petrol station, a car wash, railway infrastructure, and 11 civilian cars were destroyed.

In the Shakhivka community, 11 houses were damaged: 6 in Zapovidne, 4 in Volodymyrivka, 1 in Novotroitske.

On the road near Rodynske, the enemy hit two cars with people in them with an FPV drone. As a result of the shelling, 5 people died: 1 woman, 2 men, the gender of two of the deceased was not established. The personal data of the deceased are being established. Two Deo Lanos cars were destroyed.

At 12:30 Russians fired on the southern part of Pokrovsk. As a result of the enemy attack, a woman born in 1971 sustained shrapnel wounds to the torso, anterior abdominal wall, and limbs with the amputation of her left arm.

In addition, one civilian was reported dead and one wounded in Rodynske as a result of a Russian attack on a civilian car on 8 July.

Kramatorsk district

Two houses and a gas pipeline were damaged in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka. Russians struck Kostiantynivka with 11 aerial bombs and drones, killing 4 people and wounding two others. 22 private houses, an educational institution, an enterprise, a shop, a gym, a critical infrastructure facility, and 2 civilian cars were damaged.

In Ivanopillia, 32 houses were damaged, and 11 in Predtechyne.

Bakhmut district

Two civilians were injured in Siversk, a civilian car was damaged.

