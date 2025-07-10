Last night, the enemy used 18 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and about 400 strike drones - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

That night, Russia launched a massive combined strike that lasted almost ten hours. Eighteen missiles, including ballistic missiles, and about 400 attack drones, of which almost 200 were "Shaheds".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, the main target of the attack was Kyiv and the region, with Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions also under attack.

"Unfortunately, we know about two dead people in Kyiv. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims. As of now, we know about 16 wounded," the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that this is evidence of Russia's escalating terror.

"This means that we need to accelerate. We need to be faster with sanctions and put pressure on Russia so that they feel the consequences of their terror. Partners need to be faster with investments in weapons production and technology development," the President said.

Zelenskyy stressed that today, 210 July, he would talk with partners, in particular within the Coalition of the Willing, about additional funding for the production of interceptor drones and the supply of air defence systems for Ukraine.

"The tasks are absolutely clear. We must respond to such Russian attacks with a tough response. This is exactly how we will respond," the president added.

