Zelenskyy on meeting with Kellogg in Rome: we discussed air defense strengthening, US arms procurement, and sanctions against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of his meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, in Rome.

"A substantive conversation with the US President’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. I thanked him for participating in the Ukraine Recovery Conference: the general leads the American delegation.

We discussed arms supplies and strengthening air defense. Against the backdrop of increased Russian attacks, this is one of the priorities. We also talked about purchasing American weapons, joint defense production, and localization in Ukraine," he said.

Additionally, the parties focused in detail on sanctions pressure against Russia.

"We understand that tougher restrictions are needed against Russian energy, especially secondary sanctions on buyers of Russian oil. We hope for progress on the senators Graham and Blumenthal bill in the US Congress. This is something that can certainly make Russia think more about peace," the president added.

Zelenskyy thanked Trump, both parties, and the entire American people for their help and support to Ukraine.

