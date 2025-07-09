Return of Ukrainian children, Ukraine’s European integration, and pressure on Russia: Zelenskyy on meeting with Italian President Mattarella. VIDEO

On Wednesday, 10 July, the Presidents of Ukraine and Italy, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Sergio Mattarella, met in Rome. In particular, the presidents discussed the return of Ukrainian children who were forcibly taken to Russia, European integration, and sanctions pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy said this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I met in Rome with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. It was a good and important conversation that reaffirms the sincere friendship between our peoples. I thanked him for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for assistance to our state," the head of state said.

The parties discussed the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia, European integration, sanctions pressure on Russia, and the establishment of a Special Tribunal on the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"I called on Italy to ratify the relevant agreement so that the tribunal can start its work as soon as possible," Zelenskyy stated.

He also thanked Italy for organising the International Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine.

"Italian business is interested in participating in the reconstruction. The rebuilding of our country should also become its deep transformation," the President added.

Earlier, the Italian media reported that Italian President Sergio Mattarella received his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Quirinal Palace.

