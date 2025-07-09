Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV meet in Italy

On Wednesday, July 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV during his visit to Italy.

This is stated in the message of the Holy See, Censor.NET reports.

"This morning, the Holy Father received His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and his entourage in an audience," the press service said.

Ansa reports that the Pope received Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his summer residence in Castel Gandolo, near Rome.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on July 9, Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Rome.

Presidential spokesman Serhii Nikiforov said that Zelenskyy would meet with the Pope, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, and US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

In Italy, Zelenskyy will also take part in an international conference on rebuilding Ukraine on July 10-11.