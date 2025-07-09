Zaluzhnyi trusted by 73% of Ukrainians, Zelenskyy by 67%, - poll

73% of Ukrainians trust the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, which is the highest figure among political and military leaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a survey conducted by the Sociological Group "Rating".

President Zelenskyy is trusted by 67%, and the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Budanov, by 56%.

The level of trust in the current Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, Oleksandr Syrskyi, is 41% (37% do not trust him). Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is trusted by 25% of Ukrainians, while 53% do not trust him.

The survey was conducted among 1,000 respondents across Ukraine. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender and type of settlement. The margin of error is no more than 3.1%.

Read more: Zelenskyy responds to petition on porn decriminalization: Rada already reviewing bill No. 12191