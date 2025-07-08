Zelenskyy responds to petition on porn decriminalization: Rada already reviewing bill No. 12191

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to a petition by an OnlyFans model calling for the decriminalization of adult content production in Ukraine. The petition had garnered over 25,000 signatures.

In response, the president thanked everyone who created and signed the petition, emphasizing that Ukraine is a rule-of-law state where legislative changes are made exclusively by the Verkhovna Rada.

Zelenskyy noted that the issues raised in the petition fall under the competence of the parliament, and that the president signs bills only after they are passed by lawmakers.

The president pointed out that bill No. 12191, which proposes amending Article 301 of the Criminal Code, is already under parliamentary review. Under the proposed changes, criminal liability would only apply to the distribution of pornography involving children or with the intent to sell.

Zelenskyy added that the suggestions outlined in the petition have been forwarded to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration during the review of the bill.

As a reminder, OnlyFans model Svitlana Dvornikova appealed to President Zelenskyy to lift criminal liability for pornography.

Woman urged the president to publicly support draft law No. 12191, arguing that "law enforcement should focus on real crimes instead of making sting purchases of intimate photos."

The petition gathered the required number of votes within just three days.

