Rada supports draft law on declaring war-related missing persons dead

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted in the first reading draft law No.12451, which defines the terms for declaring a person missing in action or armed conflict dead by a court.

This was announced by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

The legislative initiative was supported by 262 MPs. The explanatory note states that the draft law is aimed at legal regulation of the start of the deadline for declaring a missing person dead. This will help protect the rights of relatives, including military personnel who went missing while performing their duty to protect Ukraine.

According to the document, a person who went missing in connection with the war may be declared dead by a court after two years from the date of cessation of hostilities.

At the same time, if there are circumstances indicating the probable death of a person, the court may make a decision earlier - but not less than six months after the dangerous event.

Read more: More than 60 thousand people are missing in Ukraine - Dobroserdov