More than 60 thousand people are missing in Ukraine - Dobroserdov

Currently, more than 60,000 missing persons are wanted. About 10 thousand of them are in captivity.

This was stated by the Commissioner for Missing Persons in Special Circumstances Artur Dobroserdov, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"More than 60 thousand people are wanted. As for about 10 thousand, we have confirmation that they are in captivity. We are talking about both official confirmations - from the aggressor country through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) - and unofficial ones," he noted.

See more: SOF captured 14 Russian occupiers in Kursk region, including three officers. PHOTO

The main unofficial sources of information are the testimonies of those who returned from captivity and OSINT searches, Dobroserdov explained.

"Individual citizens of the Russian Federation, the military, post information on the Internet, from which we record the fact that people are in captivity. With the help of such sources, my office staff has already identified more than 1,500 missing persons," added the Commissioner.

"Everyone who has received the status of missing remains in the register until two events occur. The first is when a person is released and ends up on the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine or abroad - in countries with which we have international legal agreements. The second case is when an investigation has been conducted, certain examinations have been carried out, and investigators or the prosecutor make a legal decision to identify the body as belonging to a person who was reported missing," he said.