Draft law on criminal liability for TCR military registered in Rada

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to establish criminal liability for crimes committed by officials and military personnel of territorial recruitment and social support centres (TCRs) against citizens.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to draft law No.13365.

The text of the document is not yet available on the website, but the details were published in a telegram by the co-author of the bill, MP Oleksii Honcharenko.

According to the initiative, the Criminal Code is to provide for punishment for:

Failure to provide or delayed call for an ambulance on the premises of the TCR: a fine of 100,000 minimum living wages, correctional labour for up to 2 years, imprisonment for 2 to 4 years (if it resulted in disability of more than 25%), or up to 3 years in prison in case of death.

The use of physical force or destruction of property during mobilisation activities: a fine of 100 to 250 thousand minimum living wages, correctional labour for up to 2 years, imprisonment for up to 2 years, compensation for damages, demotion in rank and prohibition from holding office for 1 to 3 years.

Threats of death or bodily harm during mobilisation: restriction of liberty for up to 3 years, disciplinary battalion for up to 2 years (with compensation for medical treatment), imprisonment for 3 to 7 years, demotion, deprivation of rank and prohibition to hold positions for up to 5 years.

