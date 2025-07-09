ENG
News Zelenskyy meeting with President of Italy
Zelenskyy meets with Italian President Mattarella – media

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Sergio Mattarella

On Wednesday, July 10, Italian President Sergio Mattarella met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Quirinal Palace.

This was reported by ANSA, cited by Censor.NET.

During the meeting with Zelenskyy, Mattarella stated that he wishes to "reaffirm the strong friendship and full support of Italy for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

"Our position is and remains absolutely firm, and I would like to express our admiration for the Ukrainian people, which strengthens our conviction to fully support your country," the Italian president said.

Mattarella also confirmed his support for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

"I hope negotiations will start soon," the Italian president added.

Earlier, it was reported that on Wednesday, July 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian President Sergio Mattarella would hold a meeting in Rome.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Kellogg meet in Rome

