Zelenskyy and Kellogg meet in Rome

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in Rome on July 9.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform and European Pravda.

The meeting took place as part of the Ukrainian president's visit to Rome, where the main event on June 10-11 will be the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine, which this year is organized by the Italian government.

The protocol meeting between Zelenskyy and Kellogg in front of the media cameras did not include statements by either official or answers to journalists' questions.

Keith Kellogg is a member of the American delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, Head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Yermak, and his deputy Pavlo Palisa.