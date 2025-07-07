Zelenskyy to meet Italian President Mattarella in Rome on July 9 – media

On Wednesday, July 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian President Sergio Mattarella will hold a meeting in Rome.

This was reported by La Repubblica, cited by Censor.NET.

According to media, Mattarella will receive Zelenskyy at the Quirinal Palace — the official residence of the Italian president.

The meeting is scheduled for 16:00 local time (17:00 Kyiv time). The following day, the Conference on Ukraine’s Reconstruction will open in Rome.

Earlier reports said that Donald Trump’s envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will be part of the US delegation at the Ukraine recovery conference in Rome on July 10 and 11. He is likely to meet with Zelenskyy.

Watch more: We are preparing new agreements on air defence with our partners – Zelenskyy. VIDEO