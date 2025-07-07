We are preparing new agreements on air defence with our partners – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced new agreements with partners on air defence.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published in a telegram from the head of state.

"Today I held a meeting of the Supreme Commander in Chief HQ. Reports from the front primarily covered the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, also the Orikhiv direction, Sumy region, and separately our actions on Russian territory near the border — Kursk and Belgorod regions. The occupiers will not find peace there.

There was a very detailed discussion about drones: we need to significantly increase the use of all types of drones that help on the frontline. To hold back Russian assaults and ensure our active operations through drones and technological solutions — we will do more. I am grateful to everyone developing this area and creating the relevant solutions.

We continue working to counter air strikes. Everything related to air defense, air defense systems, missiles for them, drone air defense, is the main priority today. We are preparing new agreements with partners and expect to finalize them in the coming weeks. Step by step, we are closing the funding gap for drone and interceptor production and filling Ukrainian production lines with clear orders," Zelenskyy said.