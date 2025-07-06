Zelenskyy listened to Syrskyi’s report: Pokrovsk direction - most attacks per day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by Chief of Staff Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front.

Zelenskyy said this during today's address

"Today's reports are primarily from the head of the Syrskyi military command, on the front. Pokrovsk direction - most attacks per day, as well as other Donetsk directions, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Defense against Russian long-range strikes and our long-range work. I am grateful to each of our Ukrainian soldiers for their accuracy and ability to reach even very remote areas in Russia. The joint work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, our intelligence agencies - everything that adds long-range capabilities to Ukraine helps us bring the end of this war closer," he said.

Zelenskyy also recognized the brigades that showed the best results at the front this week: "The Pokrovsk direction is primarily the 38th Marine Brigade and the 14th Operational Brigade of the National Guard. Thank you! Kupiansk direction - 3rd assault brigade, well done, soldiers. Kharkiv region - the South Slobozhanskyi area - the soldiers of the 92nd Assault Brigade distinguished themselves. Sumy region - thanks to all the soldiers of the 225th Assault Regiment and the 95th Air Assault Brigade. The Novopavlivka area - the 37th Marine Brigade and the Seventy-Ninth Paratroopers, thank you! And special thanks to the 1st and 425th Assault Regiments for their results. I thank everyone who defends our country and works to make the defense of Ukraine possible."