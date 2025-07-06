60 legal entities and 73 individuals: Zelenskyy signs new sanctions package against Russian financial schemes. VIDEO

Today, 6 July 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a new sanctions package against legal entities and individuals who are Russian citizens.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just signed a new sanctions package - these are special sanctions that hit many Russian financial schemes, including cryptocurrency. The sanctions were introduced at the request of the National Bank of Ukraine," the statement said.

Zelenskyy noted that these sanctions are both synchronisation with Ukraine's partners and the initiative of our country.

"Only one company, which is now on the sanctions list, and only since the beginning of this year, i.e. before the sanctions, the Russians have spent several billion dollars, and this is mainly for the needs of their military industry. Of course, we will stop all schemes. Now that the usual financial routes for Russia are blocked in many places, they are switching to cryptocurrency payments," the president said.

It is also reported that today's package includes sanctions against both legal entities and individuals.

"Sanctions against 60 legal entities, and we will work with our partners to combine sanctions - ours and the European ones, ours and other significant jurisdictions of the world. The package also includes 73 individuals, all of whom are Russian citizens. We will also synchronise sanctions against them. This is not an easy job: sanctions rules vary around the world, but we all have a common goal: to force Russia to end the war and limit its potential as much as possible. The sanctions are already depriving Russia of a future and should make the everyday life of the Russian system much more difficult," Zelenskyy added.

In addition, he said that new decisions are being prepared next week: "ours, Ukrainian, to synchronise the European Union's sanctions - all European packages against Russia should be implemented in Ukrainian jurisdiction. As well as our, Ukrainian sanctions in the European Union".