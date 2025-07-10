Consequences of massive strike on Kyiv: residential, medical, educational, commercial, and transport infrastructure damaged in eight districts of capital. PHOTOS

On the night of 10 July, Russian occupation forces shelled Kyiv and the region again. There were hits to residential buildings, and there are reports of dead and injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

Two women were killed in the Podil district: a 68-year-old resident of the capital and a 22-year-old police corporal, a member of the metro police.

"More than a dozen people were injured. And, unfortunately, the number of victims will grow. People continue to seek medical assistance. The police are going door-to-door in the affected buildings to check if anyone is left without help.

Operational headquarters were immediately deployed at the sites of the strikes," said Klymenko.

Around 400 rescuers and 90 units of fire and rescue, engineering, and robotic equipment from the State Emergency Service are involved in clearing the rubble and eliminating the effects of the shelling. Groups of mountaineers and pyrotechnics are working.

Police officers are guarding the perimeters, documenting the consequences of Russia's war crime, and helping to evacuate people.

Traffic is also restricted on these streets:

Volnovakha (from Vaclav Havel Blvd;)

Kozeletska (from Mykola Vasylenko str;)

Sichovykh Striltsiv (from Studentska Street to Mykola Pymonenko Street);

Yuriy Illienko (from Degtyarivska Street to Dovnar-Zapolsky Street);

Oleksa Tykhoho (from Chuhuivskyi lane to Hrushetska street).

