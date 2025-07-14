At night, Russians attacked Shostka and Sumy communities, there are dead and wounded

On the night of 14 July, Russians attacked Shostka and Sumy communities with drones. There was significant damage.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Hryhorov.

In the Shostka community, two men aged 50 and 55 were killed by UAVs and guided aerial bombs. They were outside during the attack and died on the spot from their injuries.

Four residents of one of the apartment blocks were wounded, including a 7-year-old child. A 30-year-old mother and her son were hospitalised, their injuries are not serious. Another 30-year-old woman underwent surgery. A 30-year-old man also sought medical care, he is being treated on an outpatient basis.

The injured are being provided with medical care. We wish everyone a speedy recovery.

About 30 multi-storey, private houses and non-residential buildings were damaged in Shostka. A civilian infrastructure facility was destroyed. The damage response is ongoing, and the extent of the damage is being clarified.

A fire broke out in the Sumy community as a result of UAV hits. Non-residential buildings were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

