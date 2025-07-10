ENG
News Photo UAVs attack on the Sumy region
At night, enemy attacked Buryn community in Sumy region with drone: house and outbuildings damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 10 July, Russian troops attacked the Buryn community in Sumy region with a UAV.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.

As a result of the strike, outbuildings caught fire - SES rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

A residential building was damaged, two outbuildings burned down, and livestock died.

Read more: One person injured in shelling of Yunakivka community in Sumy region – RMA

As noted, since the morning, the relevant services have been working at the site: the owner of the apartment is being assisted, the damaged areas are being closed, and a psychologist has been engaged.

"russia cynically continues to strike at civilians - once again at the homes of civilians. We are doing everything possible to help people and eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible," Hryhorov said.

See more: As result of attack by Russian UAVs in the Konotop district, houses and infrastructure were damaged, and there are power outages. PHOTO

