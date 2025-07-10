At night, enemy attacked Buryn community in Sumy region with drone: house and outbuildings damaged. PHOTOS
On the night of 10 July, Russian troops attacked the Buryn community in Sumy region with a UAV.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET informs.
As a result of the strike, outbuildings caught fire - SES rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.
Fortunately, there were no casualties.
A residential building was damaged, two outbuildings burned down, and livestock died.
As noted, since the morning, the relevant services have been working at the site: the owner of the apartment is being assisted, the damaged areas are being closed, and a psychologist has been engaged.
"russia cynically continues to strike at civilians - once again at the homes of civilians. We are doing everything possible to help people and eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible," Hryhorov said.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password