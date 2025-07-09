ENG
News Shelling of Sumy region
One person injured in shelling of Yunakivka community in Sumy region – RMA

Explosion

On the evening of July 9, Russian forces shelled the Yunakivka community in Sumy region, injuring a man.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, cited by Censor.NET.

"A 63-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries. He is receiving necessary medical care. Preliminary reports indicate he was wounded during artillery shelling by Russian forces," he wrote.

