One person injured in shelling of Yunakivka community in Sumy region – RMA

On the evening of July 9, Russian forces shelled the Yunakivka community in Sumy region, injuring a man.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, cited by Censor.NET.

"A 63-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries. He is receiving necessary medical care. Preliminary reports indicate he was wounded during artillery shelling by Russian forces," he wrote.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Sumy region’s energy infrastructure: power outages reported in parts of region