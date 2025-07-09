One person injured in shelling of Yunakivka community in Sumy region – RMA
On the evening of July 9, Russian forces shelled the Yunakivka community in Sumy region, injuring a man.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, cited by Censor.NET.
"A 63-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries. He is receiving necessary medical care. Preliminary reports indicate he was wounded during artillery shelling by Russian forces," he wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password