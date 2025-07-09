Occupiers attacked Sumy region’s energy infrastructure: power outages reported in parts of region

On Wednesday, July 9, power outages occurred in Sumy region due to an enemy attack on energy infrastructure. Electricity problems affected Sumy city, as well as Sumy and Okhtyrka districts.

This was reported by Sumyoblenergo, cited by Censor.NET.

"For security reasons, we do not disclose details or consequences to avoid aiding enemy’s further actions. We are working intensively to restore electricity distribution to every household," the statement reads.

Residents of the region were urged to maintain information silence and refrain from sharing photos and videos of the impact or any other data that could help occupiers adjust their strikes and assess the state of the energy system.

See more: Russian forces attacked Nedryhailiv in Sumy region with drones. Three people were injured. PHOTOS