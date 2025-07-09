Russian forces attacked Nedryhailiv in Sumy region with drones. Three people were injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked the village of Nedryhailiv in the Sumy region with two drones, injuring 3 people, one of whom is in the hospital with burns.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the enemy attack, 12 private houses, 7 cars (one burned down completely), and the building of a service station were damaged.

"More than 80 subscribers remain without an electricity supply - power engineers are already working to restore it. The response to the attack is ongoing, damage is being recorded, and people are being provided with assistance," the statement said.

