Due to night attack by Russian Federation, factory in Trebukhiv, Brovary district, is on fire. PHOTOS

Last night, a woman born in 1980 was injured during Russian shelling in Brovary, Kyiv region. She was hospitalised in a local hospital with a chest injury.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the victim is being provided with all the necessary assistance.

"At 4.15 a.m., we also received a report of a significant fire caused by the fall of UAV wreckage at an enterprise in Trebukhiv. According to the SES, there were no casualties," the statement said.

Currently, firefighters and utilities are still working at the scene.

Earlier, it was reported that a woman was injured in a UAV attack in the Kyiv region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, air defence systems were operating in Kyiv, and there was a threat to the western regions. Later, it became known that Lutsk had suffered the most massive attack with missiles and drones: there was damage and a fire at the enterprise.

It was also noted that 29 drones were destroyed over the Cherkasy region at night, but there were no consequences.