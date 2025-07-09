Ruscists attacked Stepnohirsk community: woman wounded, houses damaged

On the morning of 9 July, Russian troops attacked the Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"A wounded woman and destroyed private houses are the consequences of the morning enemy attack on the Stepnohirsk community," he said.

According to Fedorov, emergency services have arrived at the site of the impact.