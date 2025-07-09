Ruscists attacked Stepnohirsk community: woman wounded, houses damaged
On the morning of 9 July, Russian troops attacked the Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"A wounded woman and destroyed private houses are the consequences of the morning enemy attack on the Stepnohirsk community," he said.
According to Fedorov, emergency services have arrived at the site of the impact.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password