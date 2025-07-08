Russian drones attack Zaporizhzhia region, air defense active – RMA

On the evening of July 8, Russian forces are attacking Zaporizhzhia region with drones, with explosions reported across the area.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region. Stay in safe places until all-clear is given," he wrote.

He also added that air defense systems are active in the region.

