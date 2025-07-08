Strike drones attack Ukraine – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of July 8, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force press service, as cited by Censor.NET.

Movement of attack drones

Kharkiv and Donetsk regions — threat of enemy strike UAV use.

Update on drone movements:

UAVs in the northern part of Sumy region, heading west/southwest.

UAVs in the eastern and central parts of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

UAVs in the southeastern, southern, and southwestern parts of Kharkiv region, heading west.

UAVs in the southeastern part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading northwest.

UAVs north of Dnipro, heading west.

