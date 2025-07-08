Air defence destroys 34 enemy UAVs out of 54 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 8 July, Russians attacked Ukraine with 4 S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region and 54 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol - the Russian Federation, Hvardiiske - TOT of Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, air defence has neutralised 34 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north and south of the country. 26 were shot down by firepower, 8 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy hits by attack UAVs were recorded in 5 locations.

