Woman injured in UAV attack in Kyiv region - RMA

On the night of 9 July, one person was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

"Unfortunately, a woman born in 1980 was wounded in Brovary district as a result of an enemy attack. She is currently hospitalised in a local hospital. The preliminary diagnosis is a closed fracture of the chest. All necessary medical care is being provided," he wrote.

As a reminder, on the evening of 8 July, Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine.

