Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones: one person injured, damage to industrial and residential areas in Vyshhorod district. PHOTOS

On the night of 6 July 2025, the enemy attacked the territory of Kyiv region using a UAV.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, as a result of hostile actions, rescuers are working in the Vyshgorod region.

Another enemy attack caused destruction and fires in the industrial and residential sectors of the Vyshgorod community.

Read more: About 60 enemy drones intercepted in Kyiv region overnight as part of pilot project - RMA





















"One person was preliminarily injured, medical assistance is being provided, and the information is being constantly updated.

All relevant operational services are working at the scene," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of Sunday, 6 July, the Air Defence Forces were working on enemy drones in the Kyiv region.